The match in 23 photos: Worthing edged out by Chelmsford City in National League South

Two goals by Ollie Pearce were not enough to earn Worthing any reward as Chelmsford City beat them 3-2 at Woodside to leapfrog them into third place in the National South table.

Adam Hinshelwood’s men were chasing the game from early on after Freddie Hockey gave City a first minute lead and Charlie Ruff made it 2-0 on 18. Pearce pulled one back before half an hour was up but Jermaine Francis looked to have sealed it by making it 3-1 with seven minutes left.

Pearce got his second six minutes into injury time but Worthing could not salvage a point, and slip to fourth.

Get the reaction in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday, but in the meantime check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from an entertaining match on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing v Chelmsford City pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg Worthing take on Chelmsford City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Worthing v Chelmsford City pictures by Mike Gunn (18).jpg Worthing take on Chelmsford City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Worthing v Chelmsford City pictures by Mike Gunn (2).jpg Worthing take on Chelmsford City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

4 . Worthing v Chelmsford City pictures by Mike Gunn (28).jpg Worthing take on Chelmsford City in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn