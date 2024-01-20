BREAKING
The match in 26 photos - Worthing win at Tonbridge to go clear in second place in National South

Ollie Pearce’s second half goal was the only one of the game at Tonbridge – and that meant a second straight win for Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing which put them three points clear in second spot in the National South table.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Jan 2024, 18:15 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 13:13 GMT

It was a battling performance from the Rebels, building on the 4-1 win they notched at Truro last week, and sets them up well for a return to Woodside Road on Tuesday night, when Slough visit.

See pictures from Tonbridge v Worthing by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction in the Worthing Herald and on this website during the week.

