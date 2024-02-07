Ross Barclay was on target for The Tye, Richard Wetton for Lingfield as the game at Centenary Park ended 1-1. It left Peacehaven eighth in the table and their visitors tenth.
In the stands was Ferdinand, a few weeks after the England and Manchester United legend hosted pupils from the Peacehaven Academy for a Q&A session in London. He is good friends with the school’s head.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.
1. Peacehaven v Lingfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg
Action from Peacehaven & Telscombe v Lingfield in the SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
2. Peacehaven v Lingfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (9).jpg
Action from Peacehaven & Telscombe v Lingfield in the SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
3. Peacehaven v Lingfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (4).jpg
Action from Peacehaven & Telscombe v Lingfield in the SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
4. Peacehaven v Lingfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (3).jpg
Action from Peacehaven & Telscombe v Lingfield in the SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull