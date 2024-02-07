BREAKING
The match in 28 pictures: Peacehaven & Telscombe share spoils with Lingfield – in front of Rio Ferdinand

It was honours even when Peacehaven & Telscombe welcomed Lingfield to town in the SCFL premier division – and Rio Ferdinand was there to watch.
By Steve Bone
Published 7th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

Ross Barclay was on target for The Tye, Richard Wetton for Lingfield as the game at Centenary Park ended 1-1. It left Peacehaven eighth in the table and their visitors tenth.

In the stands was Ferdinand, a few weeks after the England and Manchester United legend hosted pupils from the Peacehaven Academy for a Q&A session in London. He is good friends with the school’s head.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.

