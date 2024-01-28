BREAKING
The match in 29 pictures: Worthing complete notable double over Torquay United

A few years ago, if you’d suggested Worthing would be playing Torquay United on a regular basis, you’d have got a funny look.
By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT

Well, not only does this 2023-24 season find them rubbing shoulders with the former Football League Club in National South, it has featred two Rebels victories over the Gulls.

Early in the season Adam Hinshelwood’s team won 3-0 at Plainmoor, an early sigh the Rebels were a force to be reckoned with. And now they are celebrating a double, completed with a 4-2 win in the return game at Woodside Road.

Dylan Fage, Danny Cashman (2) and Ollie Pearce were the scorers as Worthing protected their three-point lead in second place – with the Rebels looking good for a play-off place with 16 games to go.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures on this page and the ones linked – and get Hinshelwood’s reaction on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

