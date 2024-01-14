The match in 33 photos - Littlehampton Town leave it late to beat Ashford United
Littlehampton Town left it late to register a second successive 1-0 win in the Isthmian south east division as Tom Butler’s 85th minute strike enabled them to overcome Ashford United.
By Steve Bone
Three wins in four games have seen Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s team rise to 14th in the table after a sticky patch in which they were slipping close to the relegation zone.
