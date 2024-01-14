BREAKING
The match in 33 photos - Littlehampton Town leave it late to beat Ashford United

Littlehampton Town left it late to register a second successive 1-0 win in the Isthmian south east division as Tom Butler’s 85th minute strike enabled them to overcome Ashford United.
By Steve Bone
Published 14th Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT

Three wins in four games have seen Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s team rise to 14th in the table after a sticky patch in which they were slipping close to the relegation zone.

See pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get Hand’s reaction to recent results in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

