The match in 55 pictures: Eastbourne Borough win at Welling to move back into top three

Borough played well and withstood some late pressure by the home side to claim the points and move back up to third – from eighth – in the table.
It was just what boss Adam Murray had asked for after last week’s poor showing at Chelmsford City, where they lost 4-2.
Next up for the Sports is Torquay’s visit to Priory Lane next Saturday for a third-v-fifth encounter.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Welling 0 Borough 1 on this page and those linked and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald, out on Friday.
1. Welling Utd v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg
Welling Utd v Eastbourne Borough pictures Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
