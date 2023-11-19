The match in pictures: 23 photos as Newhaven overcome Horsham YMCA
Newhaven’s fine SCFL premier campaign continued with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Horsham YMCA.
By Steve Bone
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Ian Robinson, Lee Robinson and Ryan Blunt were on the scoresheet as the Dockers proved too strong for Dean Carden’s side. The win left Newhaven second, just six points behind leaders Crowborough, whose game was washed out.
