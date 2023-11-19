BREAKING
Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premierAction from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier
Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier

The match in pictures: 23 photos as Newhaven overcome Horsham YMCA

Newhaven’s fine SCFL premier campaign continued with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Horsham YMCA.
By Steve Bone
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT

Ian Robinson, Lee Robinson and Ryan Blunt were on the scoresheet as the Dockers proved too strong for Dean Carden’s side. The win left Newhaven second, just six points behind leaders Crowborough, whose game was washed out.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express and West Sussex County Times during the week.

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier

1. Newhaven v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (1).jpg

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier

2. Newhaven v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (21).jpg

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier

3. Newhaven v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (3).jpg

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier

4. Newhaven v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (15).jpg

Action from Newhaven v Horsham YMCA at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SCFL