The match in pictures: Eastbourne Borough suffer late heartbreak at Weston-super-Mare

Eastbourne Borough looked on course to confirm their National League South safety with a victory at Weston-super-Mare – only to be denied by a late, late equaliser that means the battle goes on until Thursday and quite possibly to the final day of the season on Saturday.
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Apr 2024, 19:44 BST

Jamie Soule’s goal for Weston in the 95th minute cancelled out another Yahya Bamba strike that had given Adam Murray’s team a first half lead.

Borough could be safe on Thursday night if Taunton lose their game in hand – but if they draw or win then Borough will go to Braintree on Saturday with survival still to play for.

