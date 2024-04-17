The match in pictures: Eastbourne Borough suffer late heartbreak at Weston-super-Mare

Jamie Soule’s goal for Weston in the 95th minute cancelled out another Yahya Bamba strike that had given Adam Murray’s team a first half lead.
Borough could be safe on Thursday night if Taunton lose their game in hand – but if they draw or win then Borough will go to Braintree on Saturday with survival still to play for.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Weston 1 Borough 1 on this page and the ones linked.
1. Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (17).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's visit to Weston-super-Mare in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's visit to Weston-super-Mare in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's visit to Weston-super-Mare in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's visit to Weston-super-Mare in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman