NationalWorldTV
The most followed League Two clubs on Twitter and how Crawley Town compare to Newport County, AFC Wimbledon, Colchester United, Morecambe, Barrow and Stockport County - picture gallery

Crawley have nearly 88,000 followers on Twitter.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

The support for the club spans for and wide, with fans dotted all over the country.

And for those out of the area, Twitter is a rather useful way of staying in touch with the club.

But how does the Reds’ following compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s every club’s Twitter following, running from smallest to highest.

32.4k

1. Sutton United

32.4k Photo: Clive Mason

34.7k

2. Harrogate Town

34.7k Photo: Pete Norton

36.3k

3. Barrow

36.3k Photo: Pete Norton

52.5k

4. Stockport County

52.5k Photo: Paul Harding

