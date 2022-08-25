Kevin Betsy’s boys are still to taste victory in League Two ahead of this weekend’s basement boys Rochdale.

But victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup gives them plenty of reason to believe they can now kick on up the table.

Fellow big-spenders Stockport County were pre-season title favourites, along with Salford City, but they have had big struggles so far, with one win and four defeats to kick off the season with.

Expected promotion candidates Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers have all started well, while Leyton Orient are living up to the pre-season predictions for a good season at Brisbane Road.

Stevenage and Barrow have had blistering starts to give their expected relegation fight a massive boost, but how long can they keep it for?

Here’s how SkyBet sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Crawley Town news here

1. Rochdale 33/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool United 20/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Colchester United 18/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Town 14/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales