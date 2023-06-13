The chances of Crawley Town being in the top seven night season may seem remote for some and no chance at all for others.

But then few, if any outside of Stevenage, would have given them any chance of finishing in the top seven never-mind the top three.

Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on with SkyBet for a top seven finish, which perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.

And with plenty of time to do their business and rebuild from last season, those inside the Reds camp will be hopeful they can spring a shock.

Here are the odds you can get SkyBet on the Reds having a season to remember.

1 . Wrexham 2/5 Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . Stockport County 8/13 Photo: Paul Harding

3 . Notts County 4/6 Photo: Eddie Keogh

4 . Gillingham Evens Photo: Chris Holloway