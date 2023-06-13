NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town are 6/1 long shots to finish inside the top seven next season.
The odds on Crawley Town springing a huge shock by claiming a top seven spot in the 2023/24 League Two season, plus the price punters can get on Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra - picture gallery

The chances of Crawley Town being in the top seven night season may seem remote for some and no chance at all for others.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

But then few, if any outside of Stevenage, would have given them any chance of finishing in the top seven never-mind the top three.

Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on with SkyBet for a top seven finish, which perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.

And with plenty of time to do their business and rebuild from last season, those inside the Reds camp will be hopeful they can spring a shock.

Here are the odds you can get SkyBet on the Reds having a season to remember.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Crawley will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

2/5

1. Wrexham

2/5 Photo: Jan Kruger

8/13

2. Stockport County

8/13 Photo: Paul Harding

4/6

3. Notts County

4/6 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Evens

4. Gillingham

Evens Photo: Chris Holloway

