Crawley Town will be hoping a win at home to Grimsby Town at the weekend will be enough to clinch a play-off place.Crawley Town will be hoping a win at home to Grimsby Town at the weekend will be enough to clinch a play-off place.
Crawley Town will be hoping a win at home to Grimsby Town at the weekend will be enough to clinch a play-off place.

The predicted final League Two table as Crawley Town battle Barrow, Doncaster Rovers and Walsall for play-off places

Crawley Town host Grimsby Town on the last day of the season hoping a win will be enough to secure a play-off spot.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:51 BST

But before then they will have to play the watching game with Barrow and Doncaster Rovers both playing games in hand on Tuesday night.

At the bottom Colchester United need one more point to be mathematically safe when they face Rovers at home.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Reds here.

92pts (-+48)

1. Stockport County

92pts (-+48) Photo: Jan Kruger

88pts (+37)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+37) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (+43)

3. Mansfield Town

86pts (+43) Photo: Chris Holloway

80pts (+17)

4. MK Dons

80pts (+17) Photo: Jan Kruger

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversLeague Two