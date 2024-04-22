But before then they will have to play the watching game with Barrow and Doncaster Rovers both playing games in hand on Tuesday night.

At the bottom Colchester United need one more point to be mathematically safe when they face Rovers at home.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

1 . Stockport County 92pts (-+48) Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . Wrexham 88pts (+37) Photo: Chris Holloway

3 . Mansfield Town 86pts (+43) Photo: Chris Holloway