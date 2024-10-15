Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To be played in the first weekend of November. Winning teams of the first round will receive £45,000. Losing teams will receive £15,000.

Worthing FC and Horsham FC have both done incredibly well to make it this far. Both southern based non league clubs face full time professional teams from League Two.

The author KG and his daughter Poppy Credit: Kevin GARGINI

Worthing FC v Morecambe FC.

This is the first time these two teams have ever faced each other and the match will be played at the fantastic newly developed Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

The Shrimps have had a tough start to their League Two campaign and are currently 23rd in the league, with only one win in 11 games.

The Rebels are only are 3 points from a playoff spot after 10 games and thrashed Plymouth Parkway in the previous FA Cup round 4-0 in Devon.

It will be a fantastic occasion with over 4000 fans expected at the match. Worthing will believe they have a great opportunity to put themselves in the hat for the second round of the competition.

FA Cup

Chesterfield FC v Horsham FC

This will be an extremely tough match for the Hornets. The Spireites have appeared in the third round of the competition for the last three years, most recently going head-to-head with Watford in January.

Chesterfield have had a mixed league campaign so far and sit mid table. They were promoted to league two last season after winning the National League, with their exception manager Paul Cook.

They average around 9000 fans at their home games at the SMH Group Stadium, and the Lardy Boys from Horsham will travel en masse and make themselves heard.

The Hornets have had an underwhelming start to their league campaign but as always they make the FA Cup an event to celebrate. After beating Dorking Wanderers (again) they will be flying high but the manager, Dom, will know this is going to be an almighty battle, but on their day, winnable.

Just for good measure and coincidence Morecambe host Chesterfield in a League Two match the week before the FA Cup ties.

Good luck to Hornets and the Rebels.