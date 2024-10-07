The Rhodie Family Double - father and son take centre stage at Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Francis Rangers 2-2 Ferring FC At the Colwell Ground, Haywards Heath. Father and son take centre stage.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hard fought score draw against two teams battling away at the wrong end of the Southern Combination Football League Division Two. Both sides were desperate for the points and Rangers were probably relieved they took a point out of the game.

The story of the game will intrigue you. A game in the late summer sun and the game with a father and son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First blood was a goal to the home team and they led until the 71st minute. The Foxes then equalised with a headed goal from a short corner, by 43 year old John Rhodie, an experienced player with previous clubs including Broadbridge Heath, Lancing and Storrington.

The Rhodie’s

John has been with the Foxes since 2021, a team his son, Callum Rhodie joined at the age of 16. Callum now 19 played his first competitive match from the kickoff and on the 80th minute put the away side 2-1 up. With speed and determination he chased down the defender who rushed a pass, he intercepted the move and side footed the ball confidently into the back of the net.

Almost perfect, but Rangers got an equaliser in the dying minutes to make sure both teams took a point. A fair result both teams agreed.

Veteran John, has been playing for 27 phenomenal years and today was one for the record books. It doesn’t end there though, John also has a 16 year old son which he would love to play a match with before he hangs up his well used boots. A career that started at Lancing FC when John started in the same team as his father. A truly remarkable footballing story and one that doesn’t come around very often.

Next up, Rangers play Southwater and the Foxes are in the County Cup.