The road to Wembley (dress rehearsal)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wembley FC 0-2 Crawley Down Gatwick FC. FA Vase Round 1

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Anvils made the long journey to North London to play the Lions from the Combined Counties League, Premier Division (N).

It was a massive success for the ground staff at Vale Farm that the game was on after the huge amount of rain that poured down over the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2-0 victory was well deserved for the away team from West Sussex and a place in round two of the Isuzu FA Vase awaits.

WFC

There were opportunities for both sides early on but it wasn’t until the 29th minute when the Lions had a great opportunity and needed the excellent Alex Bellingham between the sticks to keep the score 0-0. The Anvils had their opportunities but Ethan Tyrer, captain for the hosts was solid at the back, making some crucial interceptions.

After some ferocious tackling and a bit of argy-bargy the referee had to make a tough decision. The game weighted in favour of the Anvils as a yellow card to given to Louis Pittock and Ned Jones was shown a red. The home team were not happy as Jones made his way back to the changing room.

With the Lions down to ten players, the Anvils put the pressure on and were awarded a penalty for a late challenge. Oli Leslie, last year’s top scorer stepped forward, he had nerves of steel wrapped in an iron box. On 45+3 minutes the ball was struck by the Golden Boot winner and nestled into the net. The travelling Anvils supporters celebrated with the DJ before their halftime cup of Bovril.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wembley came out of the blocks fast and had Bellingham dancing around his area making a couple of great saves. Milasius and Gangadeen were lively upfront and caused the away team some concern.

Sammy- Man of the Match

A couple of substitutions were made for the Anvils and it only took one sub, Jake Neaves ten minutes to double the lead past the outstretched Jack Gordon. The team were ecstatic and knew it was there’s to lose.

The Lions were unable to get on the scoresheet but never gave up, the match ended 2-0 to the Anvils. Both teams should be proud of their efforts and it was an entertaining match for the fans. Sammy Clements was awarded the Man of the Match award due to his outstanding performance and commitment to the away side.

The second round of the FA Vase will be played on November 9.