The Roffey football tournament that Messi, Ronaldo and Silva could have played in (but didn’t!)

At this time of year there are plenty of kids’ football tournaments happening around the county – but not many for players at the other end of the age spectrum.

Roffey FC have a big vets’ section with a league squad as well as plenty of players in the friendly section.

Players are eligible to call themselves veterans when they get to the grand old age of 35, so the standard can be extremely competitive – Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thiago Silva could all join in!

Roffey FC invited 12 local veterans’ teams for a morning six-a-side tournament, generously sponsored by the North Sussex Soccer Academy [NSSA] which runs Saturday football for kids in Horsham Park.

Veterans' teams enjoy the tournament at Roffey | Contributed picture

Trevor Evershed, director of NSSA and founder of Roffey Vets, explained: “We absolutely love running the kids’ session, watching them develop in confidence and skill. We try to help the boys and girls develop a love of the game, and for many people that love of playing never, ever leaves.

"That’s why vets’ football is so popular - when we are past our playing peak, there are still options to play competitively and scratch that football itch!”

Cranleigh FC Coaches, Steyning FC Vets, Henfield FC Vets, Horsham Sparrows Coaches, Kingslea FC Vets, Southwater FC Vets, Roffey Robins FC Coaches, Roffey FC Vets and the Friday 5s all took part in group stages, with Southwater Vets, Steyning Wolfpack, Roffey Vets A Team, and Roffey FC Beardy Babes progressing to the semis.

After extra time and penalties in one of the semis, the Beardy Babes and Steyning Wolfpack finally battled it out for the honours. Wolfpack emerged victorious.

Roffey FC first team manager Jack Munday said: “The standard of football played by the vets is fantastic. Although the body doesn’t move as fast as it once did, it is obvious that the level of footwork and skill in the vets game is very high.”

Chairman Philip Gibbs said: “It was a great day at our club, the weather was kind and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves on and off the pitch.