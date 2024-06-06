Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and owners WAGMI United will be working hard to build their Reds squad for the League One season which starts in August.

But one player who will not be part of that squad is defender Laurence Maguire, who said in an Instagram post: “My future won’t be at Crawley.”

The 27-year-old, who is Manchester United England star Harry Maguire’s brother, was a popular figure at the Broadfield Stadium and an integral part of Reds’ promotion to League One through the play-offs – where they beat MK Dons by a recording-breaking 8-1 score line in the two-legged semi-final. He spent the season on loan from Chesterfield, but was released at the end of the season by his parent club.

On Thursday morning, Maguire confirmed he would not be returning to Crawley – with MK Dons expected to announce his signing this afternoon.

He posted on Instagram: “Well I don’t really know where to start, from the day I signed to the play-off final at Wembley you fans have been unbelievable. I can’t thank you all enough for the support over the last 10 months.

"Sadly, my future won’t be at Crawley.

"The staff are a credit to your football club, the best group of people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. The lads, what a bunch of players. Made friends for life and I wish them all the best for next season.

Laurence Maguire celebrates at Wembley. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"Finally, the gaffer. I can’t thank this man enough for what he has done for me on and off the pitch. I have learnt so much from watching and listening to him and his influence will stay with me throughout my career.

"Thanks, Loz x.”

Striker Danilo Orsi replied to the post saying: “One of the best”