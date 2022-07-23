The Sussex football team with five men who've played since the 1980s

Three of theirs players, namely Chris Darton, Dermod Murnane and Eamonn Geoghegan, played this season in the West Sussex League and did so in their fifth decade for the club.

All of them started their playing days with the club in the late 80s and the milestone would have happened earlier, only for Covid to get in the way.

These same players, along with fellow vets, Ian Pinnock, Paul Lee, Tim Carter and Andy Hall, played a game in which the average age of the team was 45.

Because of collective memory loss, they said no-one could remember the final score!

And at the end of April, in a game against Horsham Olympic, while down by two goals, with 20 minutes of the game left, the Baptists went all out attack with a frontline that had scored some 560 goals for the club.

That forward line included Steve Partlett, Jack Deacon, along with Baptists club legend Geoghegan.

Baptists came back for a 2-2 draw, with goals from Geoghegan and Partlett – with Deacon coming close to winning the game.

What was significant was that Geoghegan scored his 315th goal for the club, at the ripe old age of 59.

He has scored every season for the club (excluding the Covid years) since 1986, a period in which he has played nearly 700 games.

Even now he has been heard to say, 'there is one more game in me' but this may be only a cameo to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Baptist players believe they may have broken records for their playing longevity and scoring records.

Horsham Baptists & Ambassadors are proud of the part they play in local football and their record for sportsmanship and the commitment and loyalty of players and supporters over the years, which they hope will continue for many years to come.

If you would like to support the club with a gift or donation, please do contribute to the club.

All proceeds will be gratefully accepted and passed onto the club.

And if sponsorship can be offered, please take your first steps to make contact.

New players are more than welcome to join the senior section and – this coming season – the under-15s, who will be playing ‘A league’ football and are still seeking players to strengthen their squad.