The three qualities propelling Eastbourne Borough toward success

Purpose, stamina, momentum: three crucial qualities are fuelling Eastbourne Borough's promotion campaign, and they underpinned a close 2-1 victory over Tonbridge Angels last Saturday.

Adam Murray has a squad - recently reshaped with a focus on attacking and finishing - which is filled with talent. They have mainly come through bigger professional clubs, and their talent and appetite are not in doubt.

Purpose: the whole club is on board with the project. Stamina: tough fixtures are flying at them like a shower of meteorites, and they must not flag. Momentum: Murray and his staff know that winning is a habit, and the current unbeaten run is now into double figures.

Last Saturday at the ReachTV Stadium was as tight as we have come to expect. Two strikes, one very early and the other quite late in the game, earned the three precious points against obstinate Tonbridge. The Sports' nearest neighbours, from just over the Kent border, usually play a pragmatic and combative game, and this one was no different.

Goal celebrations for Borough against the Angels | Lydia Redman

The match exploded rather than started. Three minutes in, home midfielder Jack Clarke was felled, and from his free-kick Freddie Carter’s header squeezed inside the back post for 1-0.

But the Angels swooped back, and six minutes later they were level, Bailey Akehurst’s scudding 20-yarder finding the bottom right corner past a possibly unsighted Joe Wright. It was the first goal that Borough had conceded in open play for well over 700 minutes of football.

The Sports came very close to restoring the lead, with Jason Adigun, Courtney Clarke and Dom Odusanya all testing the visitors' defence.

The Angels' game had simplicity and a deal of gusto, and seemed geared more to stopping Borough than to creating their own attacking threats. But just before the break Mikey Berry’s lightning break was foiled only by excellent defensive intervention by Courtney Clarke, to send the teams in level at half-time.

The visitors took up the same theme after the break, although with occasional swift breaks. But when Angels’ Mikey Berry was dismissed for a 69th minute second yellow card, the Reds made hay. Within two minutes, in a chaotic Tonbridge goalmouth, George Alexander had nudged the ball into the net from a right wing corner for 2-1.

Cue a Tonbridge implosion? By no means: ten men really can sometimes be tougher opposition than eleven, and the visitors now improvised with freedom, but with no end product. Instead, the Sports found new space when in possession, and Alexander, Courtney Clarke and Adigun all came close to doubling the lead. A close result, but just about right.

Eastbourne Borough (3-5-2): Wright; Carter, Kensdale, Bird (Anifowose 64); C Clarke, Adigun, Odusanya, J Clarke, Innocent; Shamalo (Alexander 64), Bamba (Diarra 80) Unused subs: Klass, Pavey.

Att: 1165.