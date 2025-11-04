Crawley Town find themselves in the relegation zone after a worrying start to the season.placeholder image
Crawley Town find themselves in the relegation zone after a worrying start to the season.

The two teams AI thinks will get relegated from League Two as Crawley Town, Newport County, Shrewsbury Town, Cheltenham Town and more fight for survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Nov 2025, 16:22 GMT
Crawley had hoped for another memorable promotion season and to win their place back in League One.

But after last season’s failed relegation scrap the Reds find themselves once again struggling at the wrong end of the table and fighting for the EFL lives.

The Reds won their last League Two game but still find themselves in the bottom two.

They host Fleetwood Town this weekend as they look to put the FA Cup embarrassment at Boreham Wood behind them.

Elsewhere bottom team Newport County have a tough game at home to leaders Walsall.

Improving Cheltenham host promotion hopefuls Notts County, while Accrington head to Chesterfield.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by Compare.bet – thinks the season will finish.

84pts (+33)

1. MK Dons

84pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+17)

2. Swindon Town

84pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

75pts (+19)

3. Grimsby Town

75pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

73pts (+16GD)

4. Chesterfield

73pts (+16GD) Photo: Chesterfield FC

