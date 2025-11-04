But after last season’s failed relegation scrap the Reds find themselves once again struggling at the wrong end of the table and fighting for the EFL lives.

The Reds won their last League Two game but still find themselves in the bottom two.

They host Fleetwood Town this weekend as they look to put the FA Cup embarrassment at Boreham Wood behind them.

Elsewhere bottom team Newport County have a tough game at home to leaders Walsall.

Improving Cheltenham host promotion hopefuls Notts County, while Accrington head to Chesterfield.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by Compare.bet – thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Reds news here.

1 . MK Dons 84pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Swindon Town 84pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Grimsby Town 75pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images