Dale Hurley says Haywards Heath Town’s players have been ‘brilliant’ since new bosses took over – but they will carry on taking things a day at a time.

The Blues’ 3-2 win at Lancing on Saturday was their third win in five since Hurley, fellow joint manager Alex Walsh and coach Matt Evans replaced Martin Dynan in December.

Alex Laing, Tom Collins and Mo Diallo scored to earn the win at Culver Road that took Heath up to 11th in the Isthmian premier.

On Tuesday night Laing scored two more to salvage a point for Heath after they’d trailed 1-0 and 2-1 at home to Faversham.

Haywards Heath on the attack at Lancing | Picture: Ray Turner

They host Three Bridges on Saturday.

Hurley said the Lancing win was a continuation of fine recent form, telling us: “I’ve been impressed with the club since we came in. When we first met the chairman he explained all the work the board had put in behind the scenes to prepare for the long term.

"They are very passionate about the club and we share their ambition. The playing squad has loads of quality, we have the best goalkeeper in the league in Billy Collings and talent throughout.

"Alex Laing has been in incredible form since we’ve come in, scoring four in five. We’ve added a couple of new faces ourselves too – players we’ve worked with before that understand how we want to play.

Lancing are up for the challenge at Culver Road | Picture: Ray Turner

"Winning at Lancing was a huge result for us, not just because we have come from Lancing to Haywards Heath, but the table is so tight.

"We approached the game like any other, Lancing have to be respected, they play good football and fight to the final whistle.

"We deserved the three points, we defended well and took our chances, the result would have been more comfortable but for a fourth goal being ruled out softly which made the last 10 minutes more tense.

"The whole squad has been brilliant – we were stretched on Saturday with three forced changes from our first line up v Sheppey and a late fitness test.

"Results help but everybody is buying into our way and is fully committed to helping Heath climb the league.

