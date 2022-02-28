Joan Moody is an avid supporter of Everton Football Club and she was thrilled with the surprise gift.
A scarf, Everton fleece blanket and mug were just some of the goodies sent to Joan for her 105th birthday on Sunday, February 20.
The surprise was organised by Joan’s carer from Kardinal Healthcare, based in Southdownview Road, Worthing.
Helen Hancorn, director, said: “Joan is an avid Everton supporter, so one of our care staff, Michelle, wrote to ask if they could send her a birthday card.
“They sent a lovely box full of goodies for her. Although she is 105, she is very active for her age and likes the care staff to take her out for pub lunches or afternoon teas.”
