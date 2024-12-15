Theodore & Chalaye strike as Hillians win

Hythe Town 0-2 Burgess Hill Town

After two weeks without a league fixture Burgess Hill Town returned to league action with a 2-0 victory away at Hythe Town as the Hillians moved back into the play off positions.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett were without skipper Brannon O’Neill who was serving a one match suspension but were boosted by the return of forward Tom Chalaye who has been out since 2nd August in our opening fixture of the season against Spelthorne Sports in the FA Cup.

The Hill had an early chance as Reggie Ward won a free kick which was swung in and Marcus Allen glanced just wide. Soon after a ball bounced kindly and fell to Kieran Rowe who’s shot flew over.

Hythe’s first effort came on 11 minutes as the visitors don’t clear the danger and a home attacker smashed well over. At the other end Noah Hoffman headed just wide from Chris Whelpdale’s cross.

On the break Hythe attack and a combination of last ditch defending and Slav Huk keeps them out before they had a glorious chance to take the lead. An excellent challenge by Ben Pope in the box was deemed a foul by the referee. Javaun Splatt stepped up but Huk produced a superb save from the spot kick to keep the scores level.

The hosts were punished for that miss just two minutes later as the Hillians took the lead with a goal inspired by two Under 18’s players. Hoffman gets it and drives towards goal. He brilliantly found Damien Theodore who had made a great run and he chips the keeper to score.

Hillians pressed for a second, Whelpdale was denied by Hythe stopper Joe Coleman for a corner. From the set piece Pope’s header was somehow cleared off the line and then defender Nathan Cooper headed over.

A low drive from Whelpdale forced a good save from Coleman as the Hillians went in at the break leading 1-0.

The second half started with Coleman denying goalscorer Theodore from Whelpdale’s flick. It was a very open start to the second half and with just one goal in it the Hill needed a second.

Hythe were begining to press and Huk kept the lead intact with a good save. Soon after a goalmouth scramble doesn’t drop in.

On 68 minutes Chalaye made his return to football following his injury as he came on for Joe Overy. Bobby Price was also brought on as he replaced Theodore.

Price was straight into action as he charged through almost everyone, it comes to Hoffman but he fires straight at the keeper before Hillians got the all important second goal.

Hillians win a free kick which was played quickly, Chalaye runs all the way through and absolutely blasts it past Coleman. A fantastic moment for the forward.

Hillians saw the game out comfortably as goals by Theodore and Chalaye secured the points but a big shoutout to Huk who made some important saves and of course saved the penalty when it was goalless.

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward, Noah Hoffman, Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen, Joe Overy (Tom Chalaye 68), Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope (Harry Lawson 78), Chris Whelpdale, Damien Theodore (Bobby Price 68). Not used: Alex Malins, Alex Brewer.