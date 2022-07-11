'There were some exciting players on show there today' - Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy impressed after 9-0 demolition of East Grinstead Town

A Reds side featuring a whole bunch of triallists – one of whom scored four goals – dominated from kick off and never looked back.

And although the game was not about the result, Betsy was very impressed with what he saw.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Coming to any non-league team is difficult,” he said.

Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy gives instructions at East Grinstead

"The opposition are really up for the game but every single one of our players handled the game very well. This is pre-season so we are very focussed on fitness, we have done a lot of hard training so to see the level of fitness throughout the game was impressive.

“But most of all our playing style and how the players have adapted to what we have asked them to do impressed us.”

It was a different team and a different formation to the one which drew 3-3 with QPR on Saturday – but the playing style was the same with some slick passing, high-pressing and a lot of possession.

Betsy said: “It was a different formation today, which we haven’t been working on but we did did a couple of things in the meeting before the game to explain the detail and they took it on very well.

"That’s pleasing to see.

"We had to play a different formation because of the personnel we had and we are happy to do that. We will not be rigid in our formations.”

There were some brilliant performances from the Reds players and the triallists. Betsy said: “We were really pleased with individuals.

"There are a lot of young players with potential for us and that’s important for us.

"We have a really good squad but it’s important the young players are able to step up because we want to give them an opportunity we want to progress players through the system here at Crawley Town with the B team and into first team.

"There were some exciting players on show there today.”