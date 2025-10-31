But they are not alone, with eight other clubs having had more than one player sent off this season.

There have been plenty of dismissals around the league – 27 red cards in fact – along with 655 yellow cards.

So who has the best and worst disciplinary records around the league?

Here’s how every club has got on with the referee so far this season, courtesy of stats provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to work discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

1 . Grimsby Town - 22pts Y: 22 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Harrogate Town - 25pts Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Tranmere Rovers - 25pts Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images