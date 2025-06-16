It's likely to be a competive promotion battle in next season's League Two.placeholder image
These are the early automatic promotion odds for League Two and the latest prices for Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Swindon Town, Oldham Athletic and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:58 BST
Crawley know how to get out of League Two.

And that will be the name of the game in the 2025/26 season as the Reds look to win back their place in League One.

They join a number of other sides who will fancy their chances of finishing the 25/26 season inside the top three.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a rnumber of teams going in with good budgets and ambition to match.

Here we take a look at the early odds to seal automatic promotion, courtesy of WIlliam Hill.

6/4

1. MK Dons

6/4 Photo: Jane Russell

3/1

2. Chesterfield

3/1 Photo: Getty Images

10/3

3. Gillingham

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

7/2

4. Bristol Rovers

7/2 Photo: Getty Images

