Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.
These are the four teams tipped to get relegated from League One with a shock twist for Crawley Town, Peterborough United and Burton Albion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Crawley Town’s survival hopes suffered a blow with a 3-1 defeat at Blackpool.

It was made that bit worse after win for Burton Albion, Northampton Town and Peterborough.

It leaves Crawley five points adrift ahead of the weekend visit of Cambridge United.

But this supercomputer still believes the Reds have got plenty of fight left in them.

Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+50)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+50) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+23)

3. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+30)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

