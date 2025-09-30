A 2-1 defeat at home to Barrow leaves the Reds looking over their shoulders as they struggle to get to grips with life back in League Two.

It's also not going to plan for Colchester, while there are signs it could be two relegated from three with Shrewsbury, Newport and Cheltenham scrapping for their EFL future.

Around the league MK Dons and Chesterfield picked up important wins, while Bristol Rovers kept up their excellent form with another win.

Gillingham were beaten for the first time this season at home to Harrogate, while Walsall continue to look good.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – provided for the Opta website – thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

1 . Walsall 82.80pts Photo: Getty Images

2 . Swindon Town 80.23pts Photo: Getty Images

3 . Gillingham 76.06pts Photo: Getty Images