Crawley Town were beaten by Barrow at the weekend as their difficult start to the season continued.placeholder image
Crawley Town were beaten by Barrow at the weekend as their difficult start to the season continued.

These are the two teams AI thinks will get relegated from League Two as Crawley Town, Cheltenham Town, Shrewsbury Town and Newport County fight for survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:12 BST
It’s tough times right now for Crawley.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Barrow leaves the Reds looking over their shoulders as they struggle to get to grips with life back in League Two.

It's also not going to plan for Colchester, while there are signs it could be two relegated from three with Shrewsbury, Newport and Cheltenham scrapping for their EFL future.

Around the league MK Dons and Chesterfield picked up important wins, while Bristol Rovers kept up their excellent form with another win.

Gillingham were beaten for the first time this season at home to Harrogate, while Walsall continue to look good.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – provided for the Opta website – thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

82.80pts

1. Walsall

82.80pts Photo: Getty Images

80.23pts

2. Swindon Town

80.23pts Photo: Getty Images

76.06pts

3. Gillingham

76.06pts Photo: Getty Images

74.81pts

4. Salford City

74.81pts Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Cheltenham TownLeague TwoCrawleyBristol Rovers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice