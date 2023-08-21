'They know' – David Moyes issues Lucas Paqueta update ahead of Brighton clash

West Ham boss David Moyes sent a message to Lucas Paqueta following his display against Chelsea ahead of their trip to face Brighton at the American Express Stadium

Paqueta, who is being investigated by the Football Association for potential betting rule breaches and has also been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, was briilinat in West Ham’s 3-1 triumph against Chelsea yesterday.

West Ham took the lead after just seven minutes when Nayef Aguerd headed in a corner from James Ward-Prowse. Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka equalised in the 29th minute to make it 1-1. Chelsea had the chance to go 2-1 up before half-time after Tomas Soucek tripped Raheem Sterling in the area, but Enzo Fernandez’s penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Instead West Ham went 2-1 up in the 54th minute when Michail Antonio raced onto Ward-Prowse’s pass and lashed home from just inside the area. West Ham were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute after Aguerd was shown a second yellow card for fouling Jackson. Paqueta wrapped up a 3-1 win for West Ham with a stoppage-time penalty after ex-Brighton ace Moises Caicedo fouled Emerson Palmieri.

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United performed well against Chelsea following a difficult week for the Brazilian

Moyes highlighted Paqueta’s performance after a difficult week: Moyes said: “65,000 were all cheering him because they know his ability and what he brings. He gives us a different type of player. He is a really good player, a hard-working boy and I thought he performed really well.”

Paqueta has also been linked with Manchester City, but Moyes said: “I’m only interested in how he performed.”

West Ham are in action against Brighton this Saturday. Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls continued their flying start to the season with a 4-1 win at Wolves.

Kaoru Mitoma’s impressive solo effort had given Brighton a slender half-time lead before they put the result beyond doubt with three goals in nine minutes at the start of the second period.

Pervis Estupinan struck inside 60 seconds of the restart before Julio Enciso laid on carbon-copy goals for March with brilliant balls into the box.

De Zerbi, whose side sit top after back-to-back 4-1 wins, said: “I think Julio today was one of the best players on the pitch, maybe the best.