Adam Hinshelwood heaped praise on his players for a come-from-behind 4-1 win at in-form Truro that put them second in the league.

The Rebels recovered from going behind as doubles by Danny Cashman and Ollie Pearce earned the points that put them top of the play-off places.

Hinshelwood will ask for the same performance levels at Tonbridge this Saturday and at home to Slough on Tuesday as they try to maintain their promotion bid against two mid-table sides.

The win in Cornwall was the Rebels’ fourth win in their past six games and Hinshelwood said: “It was an unbelievable performance. We were missing a few players and were down to the bare bones. We only had 13 fit players who could make it and all you ask is that they show a bit of grit and determination – and they definitely showed that.

Adam Hinshelwood had praise for Worthing's players and fans after the win at Truro | Picture: Mike Gunn

"I was a bit disappointed in us going behind because I thought we started the game well and were in control in the first half. The pivtoal moment was Danny scoring just before half-time. To go in at 1-1 after how well we’d played was really important. It was a really well-worked goal. Joe Felix did well on the right and Cash was there at the far post to put it in and that was a really big moment in the game.

“It was tough in that first half. We pressed really well. It’s no coincidence that our running stats from this game will be up. Whenever we get good wins, our running stats are up – it’s as simple as that. We worked our socks off, especially the lads up front.

"The fourth goal was really well-worked and if you don’t enjoy seeing goals like that you shouldn’t be coming to football! It was excellently executed.

"With players missing it presents opportunities for players and they’ve got to take them. A few lads did that and that’s all you can ask of them. I can’t speak highly enough of the lads. We left Worthing at 7.30am and it’s a full day. It’s the same for the supporters, who were unbelievable.

"As a club, this was one of the good days and one of the favourite wins of the season.”

Hinshelwood has brought in midfielder Jack Wadham on loan from AFC Bournemouth and was impressed by his debut.

"He was excellent – he comes with real promise from Bournemouth – they rate him highly. He’s part of a team who are winning the league at U21s level. He’s got a winning mentality.

"In the first half he was calm on the ball and put himself in the right areas. Good players anticipate where the ball’s going to go. He had a big hand in the fourth goal. I thought him and Josh (Jeffries) were excellent.

"Danny (Cashman) was playing a bit out of position on the left-hand side but that did free up space for him to go and get on the ball. It seemed to suit him down to the ground so we could have unlocked a position for him there.

"But Danny, Ollie (Pearce) and Jake (Robinson) – their work-rate was excellent, with Joe Felix doing what he does week in week out and their pressing really set the tone for us.

"But it’s hard to single players out because as a group they were phenomenal and I’m so happy we have come away with three points.”

Hinshelwood has Joan Luque available again for the trip to Tonbridge and Nicky Wheeler is due back in time for the clash with Slough.