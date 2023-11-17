Scott Lindsey and his side are heading up north for Saturday’s League Two clash with Barrow A.F.C.

Last time out, Crawley ended their winless run with a convincing 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley. Lindsey, however, insisted the team’s mentality had not been affected in that tough run of form: “Whilst we were disappointed with the return of points we were still relatively pleased with performances.

“The atmosphere round the place has been brilliant. From day one of preseason until now.”

Looking forward to the match on Saturday, it was clear Crawley are aware of the threat that Barrow pose. “They’ve got Dom Telford, he’s a threat,” said Lindsey, “We know him really well.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“They’ve got other players in the team who are a handful. Defensively they don’t give up a lot. They’re really strong.

“The team in general have a really good shape out of position. You find it hard to play through them, round them or over them.”

Crawley Town have demonstrated that they can change their style of play to suit the opposition. At half time against Accrington Stanley they decided to play longer, more direct passes which ultimately won them a Penalty and effectively the three points.

“They’re a good side. They’re sixth in the league for a reason.”

The Red’s sit 11th, just four points below their opponents, whilst having a game in hand. In terms of team news, Lindsey provided an update on the schedules for Rafiq Khaleel and Dion Conroy’s expected returns.

“Raf [Khaleel] has trained this week. He’s only head two sessions so it might be too soon for him to be involved in the squad.”