Selsey sealed FA Vase progress with a 2-0 win at home to Ringwood – then took a point from a goaless home draw with Loxwood on bank holiday Monday in the SCFL Division 1.

Tayo Adekoya and Reuben Strudwick were the scorers in the Vase victory.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “It was a much-improved performance on Saturday and then again on Bank holiday Monday.

"It was a vital win in the FA Vase with a clean sheet and two good goals and this was followed up with a quick turnaround for Monday morning with another clean sheet against Loxwood.

Selsey players clebrate with goalscorer Reuben Strudwick (centre) after the Blues go 2-0 up against Ringwood | Chris Hatton

"The only thing missing was the finishing touch on Monday, having had the majority of the game.

"The visiting goalkeeper kept his side in the game with a few vital stops.

"But it was a much more pleasing weekend than recent weeks and now with players returning back into the group, we have slowly made steps forward.

"We now need to keep growing and developing the as a group moving forward.”

Selsey go to Saltdean in the league on Saturday.