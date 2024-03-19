Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not a bad position to be in, for the team that was the bookies favourites for a return to the National League; for a team consisting of non-league players with little or no experience and for a team that even some of our own supporters were worried about before the season had even started.

Despite going a goal behind to Notts County, this Red Devils side showed they should not be written off, as two wonderful goals from Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo gained the rewards of three valuable points which took Crawley up to ninth place with games in hand on most of the teams above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockport, in their televised game against Salford, fought back from two goals down to earn a point, which only served to condense the situation at the top of League 2 even more, prior to eleven games being played on Saturday and Sunday.

Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo after the final whistle on Monday night | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Unbelievably, after those games, Crawley found themselves in an even better position at the final whistle of the Salford v Morecambe game despite not playing themselves.

Having slipped to 10th place, thanks to six teams above us (AFC Wimbledon, Barrow, Walsall, Gillingham, Crewe and Wrexham) and one just below us, Morecambe, dropping points, we now find ourselves in with a chance of ........ and that is where I will stop for now as I don’t want to jinx anything.

Part 2 (written at 11pm on Monday, March 18)

At times, earlier tonight, it may have seemed that I had jinxed us as Stockport took the lead through a Antoni Sarcevic header just after the hour mark, but thankfully Crawley Town are proving to be the sort of team that just doesn’t know how to give up, and when Lolos scored in the 83rd minute, with what is rapidly becoming a trademark goal for the Greek Cypriot, it looked as if we might just sneak the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game ended in a one all draw, which stopped Stockport from rising to a points total that would have put them in touching distance of current leaders, Mansfield.

They now sit four points off the top with only one game in hand on the Stags.

A win for Crawley would have put us in the last play-off position ahead of Wimbledon, Walsall and Gillingham and still with games in hand. Because of the draw, which in my opinion was a good result for us. We did climb over the Gills into ninth place, level on points but still with games in hand.

Everyone who played against Stockport deserves credit for their hard work and resilience which has kept the momentum going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We travel to Tranmere on Saturday knowing that on current form (over the last six games) we are currently second in the overall table and the away table, as opposed to Tranmere who are tenth in the overall table and seventh in the home table.

I will be watching on iFollow on Saturday and cheering the lads on as if I was there, knowing that four of the teams above