This is how Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey reacted to FA Cup first round draw against Notts County away

Crawley Town have been handed a tough away trip to Notts County in the first round of the FA Cup.

Scott Lindsey’s men will have to travel to Meadow Lane twice in November now with their first trip on the weekend of November 3 in the cup. They then travel their again on November 28 in League Two.

Luke Williams’ side have had a great start to their League Two campaign following promotion from the National League and are currently second.

And Lindsey believes side at this level ‘don’t come much better’ than County. In reaction to the draw, he told us: “If we are to keep improving on the pitch we need to play against good sides, and they don’t come much better at this level than Notts County, they have a good manager in Luke who I know really well, and what he has achieved so far is incredible.

Scott Lindsey, Head Coach of Crawley Town, . (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"They have a great way of playing which isn’t too dissimilar to ourselves, they have got some really good players and I am excited to soon be watching them in my preparations towards the game.”

This is what Crawley Town fans thought of the draw.