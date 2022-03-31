Crawley Town spent £20,921

This is how much Crawley Town - and EVERY other League Two club - has paid out in intermediary and agents fees

The FA has just published it’s latest figures of how much every club has paid in intermediary and agents’ fees between February 2nd 2021 and 31 January 2022.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:09 pm

The figures show a huge gap amongst League Two sides between big-spending Bristol Rovers and Salford and Crawley Town and league new boys Hartlepool United.

Reds have been revealed to have dished out £20,921 in fees during that period.

Here’s how that figures compares to the rest of their league rivals.

Remember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Bristol Rovers

£119,817

Photo Sales

2. Salford City

£116,390.

Photo Sales

3. Bradford City

£116,390.

Photo Sales

4. Leyton Orient

£85,618

Photo Sales
League TwoSalfordBristol RoversHartlepool United
Next Page
Page 1 of 6