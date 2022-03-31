Reds have been revealed to have dished out £20,921 in fees during that period.

Here’s how that figures compares to the rest of their league rivals.

Remember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Bristol Rovers £119,817 Photo Sales

2. Salford City £116,390. Photo Sales

3. Bradford City £116,390. Photo Sales

4. Leyton Orient £85,618 Photo Sales