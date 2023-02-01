Edit Account-Sign Out
New Crawley Town signing Ryan Schofield is rated as League Two's most valuable keeper at £441,000, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

This is said to be the most expensive starting XI League Two can field after transfer window closes - and the Crawley Town, Colchester United, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers players who make the side - picture gallery

This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs following the closure of the transfer window.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £7.68m.

Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £1.77m.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Crawley Town, Colchester United, Walsall and Doncaster Rovers.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

1. Ryan Schofield (Crawley Town)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £441,000

Photo: Clint Hughes

2. Max Clark (Stevenage)

Position: Left-back. Value: £441,000

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Tommy Smith (Colchester United)

Position: Central defender Value: £575,000

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Luke Chambers (Colchester United)

Position: Central defender Value: £530,000

Photo: Pete Norton

