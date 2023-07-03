NationalWorldTV
Salford City's Luke Bolton is said to be the most valuable player in League Two according to industry website trasfermarkt.co.uk

This is said to be the most expensive starting XI League Two can field ahead of the new season and the Stockport County, Colchester United, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers players who make the side - picture gallery

This is said to be the most valuable side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs ahead of the start of the new season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:58 BST

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £4.63m.

Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £683,000.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Colchester United, Salford, MK Dons, Tranmere, Stockport and Doncaster Rovers.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £300,000

1. Harry Lewis (Bradford City)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £300,000 Photo: George Wood

Position: right-back Value: £644,000

2. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United)

Position: right-back Value: £644,000 Photo: Paul Harding

Position: Central defender Value: £343,000

3. Warren O'Hora (Milton Keynes Dons)

Position: Central defender Value: £343,000 Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Central defender Value: £386,000

4. Jack Tucker (Milton Keynes)

Position: Central defender Value: £386,000 Photo: Catherine Ivill

