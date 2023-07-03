This is said to be the most valuable side that can be fielded from League Two’s clubs ahead of the start of the new season.

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £4.63m.

Salford City’s Luke Bolton takes the honour for being deemed the league’s most valuable player at £683,000.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and also includes players from Colchester United, Salford, MK Dons, Tranmere, Stockport and Doncaster Rovers.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

1 . Harry Lewis (Bradford City) Position: Goalkeeper Value: £300,000 Photo: George Wood

2 . Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) Position: right-back Value: £644,000 Photo: Paul Harding

3 . Warren O'Hora (Milton Keynes Dons) Position: Central defender Value: £343,000 Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Jack Tucker (Milton Keynes) Position: Central defender Value: £386,000 Photo: Catherine Ivill