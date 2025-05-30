Lower down the football pyramid though there are still plenty of good deals to be had – and it’s worth every penny to support your local side.

Without the countless millions of pounds in tv revenue, England’s lower league side’s certainly need to engage much more with their commmunity – and part of that is making football affordable.

So, with that in mind, here is how much it will cost you to buy the cheapest available adult season-ticket at every club in League Two for the 2025/26 season. (Oldham or Southend yet to be added.)

Have your say on the price of tickets via our social media channels. Join the debate now. (Prices quoted are based on adult season-tickes post an early bird offers and run from highest to cheapest)

1 . Shrewsbury Town £526 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Crewe Alexandra £480 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Swindon Town £450 Photo: Getty Images