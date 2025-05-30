The cheapest adult season-ticket at Crawley Town costs £337.The cheapest adult season-ticket at Crawley Town costs £337.
The cheapest adult season-ticket at Crawley Town costs £337.

This is the club with the cheapest adult season ticket in League Two - where Crawley Town, Barrow, Harrogate Town, Newport County and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th May 2025, 09:54 BST
The price of football tickets is certaintly a hot topic right now with the cost of going to a Premier League game staggeringly expensive.

Lower down the football pyramid though there are still plenty of good deals to be had – and it’s worth every penny to support your local side.

Without the countless millions of pounds in tv revenue, England’s lower league side’s certainly need to engage much more with their commmunity – and part of that is making football affordable.

So, with that in mind, here is how much it will cost you to buy the cheapest available adult season-ticket at every club in League Two for the 2025/26 season. (Oldham or Southend yet to be added.)

Have your say on the price of tickets via our social media channels. Join the debate now. (Prices quoted are based on adult season-tickes post an early bird offers and run from highest to cheapest)

Get the latest Crawley news and views, here.

£526

1. Shrewsbury Town

£526 Photo: Getty Images

£480

2. Crewe Alexandra

£480 Photo: Getty Images

£450

3. Swindon Town

£450 Photo: Getty Images

£440

4. Tranmere Rovers

£440 Photo: Lewis Storey

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownPremier LeagueEnglandCrawleySouthend
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice