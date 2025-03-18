There have been 1,653 yellow cards and 52 red cards dished out around League One so far this season.placeholder image
This is the dirtiest side in League One this season - find out where Crawley Town, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST
There have been 1,653 yellow cards and 52 red cards dished out around League One so far this season.

Peterborough United have the worst record in terms of dismisals with five men sent off, while three sides are yet to receive a red this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline, with stats accurate as of March 18.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 52 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Rotherham United - 52pts

Y: 52 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 60 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Wrexham - 60pts

Y: 60 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 57 DB: 0 R: 1

3. Blackpool - 62pts

Y: 57 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 50 DB: 1 R: 2

4. Wycombe Wanderers - 63pts

Y: 50 DB: 1 R: 2 Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:Bolton WanderersLeague OneHuddersfield TownCharlton AthleticPeterborough United
