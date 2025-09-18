This is the fixture Crawley Town are targeting for former Northampton Town and MK Dons midfielder's return

Scott Lindsey has revealed what game they are targeting for Jay Williams’ return to action.

The midfielder, who re-signed for the Reds in the summer, played in the first five games of the season has been out with a knee injury.

And eagle-eyed fans would have seen him at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night with a brace and a crutch.

But Lindsey revealed that they are planning for a return in just over a month and half’s time. “ Jay Williams is probably going to be, I would think, around mid-November in terms of playing,” said Lindsey. “I think we did earmark the Gillingham away game on November 15, so we have earmarked that one.

Midfielder Jay Williams has not played since August 19 | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“Obviously, that can change during his rehab, depending on how well it's going but knowing Jay, he'll be ready for next week. So he's working extremely hard.”

Danny Cashman was also seen on Tuesday talking to Head of Performance Ricky McFarlane. The former Coventry and Brighton forward has only made three starts for the Reds this season.

Lindsey explained his injury. “Danny Cashman is a different kind of injury where it's a fascia kind of injury, which he still has a feeling in there. With fascia injuries, you can play on, but the feeling is so bad that he feels that he can't kick a ball and he can't break into a sprint. So it's, again, kind of an ongoing process.

“I can't give you a definite date on that one but it's kind of a frustrating one for him.”