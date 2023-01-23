This is what Crawley Town need to do to achieve vital wins and climb the table - opinion

In a week when Ellery Balcombe and James Balagizi went back to their parent clubs for different reasons, we faced the possibility of playing Sutton United away with just Corey Addai to play in goal and no substitute keeper, with David Robson having been called back to Hull the week previously.

I have no doubt Corey would have given his all for the cause and, just as we set off for Gander Green Lane, we heard rumours that we had a keeper on the bench from Dulwich Hamlet but that a first-choice keeper is likely to be confirmed on Monday.

Just as the train pulled in to Salfords the news came through that the pitch at Sutton had been declared unplayable at an 11am inspection and thus we jumped off at Redhill, caught the next train back and settled for lunch in the Snooty Fox, whilst watching the Liverpool v Chelsea game.

The football was so riveting that we were able to talk about Crawley Town’s future without really being distracted.

Tom Nichols scored for the second game running for his new side Gillingham. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With a home game scheduled for Tuesday, provided Brighton let us keep the heated cover for two more days (in situ because of Brighton Women hosting Arsenal Women), it should give us the opportunity to, hopefully, make up some ground on those around us.

Whilst we should have been playing Sutton, Tom Nichols added to his goal tally in helping the Gills gain a 2-0 away win over Colchester and Hartlepool defeated nine-man Rochdale by the same score, but this time at home.

This means, that as of 5pm on Saturday, Hartlepool are now on the same number of points as us, but having played two games more, and that Gillingham have now moved off the bottom on goal difference, with Rochdale taking their place, having played two games more.

We have one game in hand on the Kentish team, and three over Rochdale.

Steve Leake

We also have games in hand over Newport, Colchester and Harrogate which, if we won them (I know, red coloured specs and all that) would see us climb almost to a respectable 18th.

What do we need to do to achieve these victories?

Well, firstly we need to make, in my opinion, three or four quality signings, starting with that goalkeeper, or make sure Scott Lindsey can select from our entire squad.

What would also be good would be Hartlepool losing away to Carlisle when we play Grimsby, and for Salford to win at Colchester on the same night.

As supporters we can do nothing about those results, but we can affect whoever puts on the red shirt by getting behind the players from minute one to whenever the referee wants to call time.

With five of the bottom nine to play at home, Crewe, Colchester, Harrogate and Rochdale coming up after Grimsby, our future is firmly in the hands, or should it be feet, of our players, so instead of waiting for them to lift us, the fans, why don’t we try and lift them from the start and see where that takes us.