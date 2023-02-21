This is what Hartlepool United, Harrogate Town and Rochdale results mean for Crawley Town's relegation battle

Crawley Town may not have been in action tonight (Tuesday, February 21) but their were important games which affected their relegation fight in League Two.

The only team below Scott Lindsey’s Reds are Rochdale and they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stockport County. Hartlepool United were seconds away from picking up a vital point against Newport County but former Worthing player Mick Demetriou did the Reds a favour with an injury time winner.

Those two results mean Crawley now have four games in hand over both Rochdale and Hartlepool. They are five points ahead of the bottom side and just one point behind the Pools. Another team near the bottom is Harrogate Town and they drew 0-0 away at Grimsby Town. The Sulphurites are four points ahead of the Reds, but have played two games more.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

Lindsey’s men now have a busy few weeks playing Saturday/Tuesday almost every week as they play their games in hand.

They start that run by hosting Carlisle United on Saturday and travelling to Tranmere on Tuesday night.

