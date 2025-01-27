The Reds slipped to a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Stockport County and remain six points from safety with two games in hand.
They have now not won since the 2-1 win at Charlton on December 3.
It doesn’t get any easier with Crawley facing a tough test at Mansfield Town tomorrow night.
Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.
We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.
Get all the latest Crawley news each day on our website, here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.