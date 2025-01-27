Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.
Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
Crawley remain in desperate need of a win after their latest defeat at the weekend.

The Reds slipped to a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Stockport County and remain six points from safety with two games in hand.

They have now not won since the 2-1 win at Charlton on December 3.

It doesn’t get any easier with Crawley facing a tough test at Mansfield Town tomorrow night.

Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

