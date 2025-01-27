The Reds slipped to a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Stockport County and remain six points from safety with two games in hand.

They have now not won since the 2-1 win at Charlton on December 3.

It doesn’t get any easier with Crawley facing a tough test at Mansfield Town tomorrow night.

Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

1 . Birmingham City 101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wycombe Wanderers 93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stockport County 87pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images