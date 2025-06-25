This is who Crawley Town will meet in the Vertu Trophy group stages

Crawley Town have discovered who they will meet in the group stages of the Vertu Trophy.

Scott Lindsey’s side have been placed into Group F in the Southern Section.

The Reds will face Vertu Trophy holders Peterborough United, last season’s beaten League One play-off finalists Leyton Orient, and Aston Villa under-21s in the group stages of the tournament.

Group stage fixtures will commence in early September, with the confirmed date and time of each fixture to be confirmed in due course.

Last season, Crawley Town faced AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s and Wycombe Wanderers.

The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage.