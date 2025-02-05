Crawley Town are six points from safety but with two games in hand.placeholder image
Crawley Town are six points from safety but with two games in hand.

This is who the supercomputer thinks is going down from League One as Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion look to reel in the pack

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Crawley are fighting hard to get out of danger.

Defeat the weekend leaves them six points off safety though they do have two games in hand on both Northampton Town and Peterborough United.

The Reds have plenty of time to turn it around still, with Burton showing what can be done in the space of a couple of weeks.

Here is where Crawley are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expecting the League One table to look like this.

103pts (+42)

1. Birmingham City

103pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

95pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+23)

4. Charlton Athletic

86pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

