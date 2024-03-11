This season is easily becoming the most exciting in years for Crawley Town

Crawley celebrate Klaidi Lolos' goal at Harrogate | Picture: Steve Herbert

To those of us that travelled to both Morecambe last Tuesday and Harrogate on Saturday we clocked up over 1000+ miles. Both trips were very memorable and performance-wise Reds turned up both times. Morecambe hit us with a smash and grab after we absolutely dominated the second half at the Globe Arena only to end up ruing our missed chances. Lolos missed probably the best of them.

But then the same player made up for that miss with the winning goal at Harrogate at the weekend and what a goal it was as he juggled the ball and smashed it into the bottom corner to give the Reds a crucial three points which keeps us nicely in touch with the play offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With back to back home games against Notts County and Stockport to come, we will need to continue to be at our best and turn it on under the Broadfield stadium lights. This is where we the supporters can seriously play a part and be that twelve man as Scott Lindsey’s side continue to impress. This season is easily becoming the most exciting in years.