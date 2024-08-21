Crawley Town have enjoyed a dream start to life in League One.Crawley Town have enjoyed a dream start to life in League One.
This supecomputer is predicting five points will decide which league Crawley Town will play in next season, plus shock twist for Rotherham United and disappointed for Blackpool

It just gets better and better for Crawley Town right now.

Last season’s fairytale promotion has been followed by a dream start of two wins in a row to start the League One season.

While the Reds are highly unlikely to keep up the pace, a supercomputer – published by Best Plinko Casino – expects they will achieve their season goal.

The same can’t be said for Charlton who are being tipped to struggle, while the other three promoted League Two clubs are all expected to enjoy successful seasons.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks League One will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+27)

1. Bolton Wanderers

93pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+21)

2. Huddersfield Town

84pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+19)

3. Birmingham City

83pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+15)

4. Peterborough United

79pts (+15) Photo: Joe Dent

