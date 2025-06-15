Thoughts of a lifelong fan: I hope Hepburn-Murphy leaving Crawley Town isn't the start of an exodus

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has departed Crawley Town on a transfer for an undisclosed fee to, of all people, MK Dons.

Thanks for the goals you scored for the Red Devils, just a pity you didn’t make the most of your opportunity, in front of an open goal, at St Andrews. I am a bit narked and I am really hoping this isn't the start of an exodus.

And then another departure in Toby Mullarkey to Fleetwood. His undisclosed fee rumoured to be in bitcoins has everyone shouting, “What a load of Mullarkey”. Seriously though, can we please have some good news?

It has been announced that the 2025 FA Cup winners are coming to the Broadfield on Friday, July 25. Last year's fixture against Crystal Palace saw Crawley score three goals against Premier League opposition for only the second time in our history, coming back from 4-0 down at half time through two goals from, the now departed, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and one from Jack Roles, to eventually lose by six goals to three.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in action for Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Whilst waiting to hear about the latest signings and possible travel packages to the friendly against Hearts at the Pinatar complex, I thought I would bring everyone up to date with the proposal for the CTFC Museum soon, he writes hopefully, to become a reality at the Broadfield Stadium.

Naturally the priority for the Club is to utilise space available at the stadium to generate income to feed the playing budget. The original portacabin that was proposed to be used for the museum will now be used for another purpose which means that we have been offered the portacabin that has been used for buying and collecting tickets.

The club feels that the new ticketing system, brought in last season, negates the use of the cabin for that purpose. Whilst the cabin is smaller than the original proposition, both Mick Fox and I feel that it offers enough space to house rolling exhibitions perhaps covering different eras in the club's history which will also mean that people’s interest will be refreshed on a monthly or so cycle. Watch this space!!!

So, two players in and two players out and also news of Hertha Berlin transferring Bradley Ibrahim to League 1 Plymouth Argyle whilst there appears to be a signing inward bound in the shape of a National League South player, who might or might not be Danny Cashman, once of this parish when we had an academy, and who has played for Rochdale and Worthing.

If you were expecting an update on next season’s opposition, don’t worry that is in my schedule for the week after the fixtures come out, when I will try and review them in the order of next season’s fixtures.