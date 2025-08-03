Let’s get it out of the way quickly, just as Scott Lindsey did in his post-match interview after Crawley Town lost 3-0 at Grimsby. We were rubbish and no amount of moaning about the penalty decision will change that. We didn’t compete and the data shows that dramatically.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsby, on the other hand, did compete and thoroughly deserved their opening day victory.

However, it is only the first game of the season and, as was pointed out by Scott, we lost 6-0 away to Swindon in 2023 and ended up being promoted. We also lost to Grimsby in the first game of the season back in 2010 and ended up being champions with what was then a record points total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I couldn’t make the game but because of there being no Championship matches until next week I was able to watch it on the television with about 20 other fans in the Downsman public house on Southgate Parade.

Crawley Town take on Crystal Palace in their final pre-season game - before losing 3-0 at Grimsby in the League Two opener | Getty

Before the game the younger members of the audience were up for it and very optimistic about this season, whereas the more senior, in terms of age, of us were a little more restrained.

As the match wore on and it clearly wasn’t going to be our day the youngsters’ barometer moved to stormy, whilst mine and that of the older people watching seemed to accept it wasn’t going to be our day and you could hear all the cliches being said such as “It’s a marathon not a sprint” and “We lost at Morecambe six nil and Swindon six nil and went on to win promotion on both of those seasons”.

The first goal, the penalty, should never have been, but to use that as an excuse for the defeat would be totally incorrect and Scott, to his credit, didn’t. In fact, if I heard him right, he appears not to be able to comment on the performance of officials this season because of directives handed down from above. The EFL presumably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am not bound by those restrictions, so here goes. Davies clearly plays the ball, and the penalty should not have been given, in my opinion. The referee awarded the penalty, it appears, because the assistant referee put his flag across his chest and I think the fact that our keeper wasn’t booked or sent off shows there was some doubt in the referee’s mind.

If there had been VAR, as in the play-off final, it would have been probably overturned, and the game would still have been 0-0. We would still have lost because of our lack of effort and commitment, or would we?

Anyway, match over, and on to the weekend when perhaps some of the players missing from the starting squad will be included. Danny Cashman was out, Pereira was not in the squad, it would be nice to know why, and no goalkeeper on the bench … also something that needs to be addressed.

Please, if you have time on Thursday, Friday or Saturday morning this week, please pay a visit to Crawley Museum and let me or Mick Fox know what you think about “The Great Escape?” exhibition which tells the story of the last three seasons in the life of Crawley Town FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are craft activities for anyone, whatever their age, and there is a museum trail which gives you the chance to win one of three family tickets, kindly donated by CTFC, to a League 2 match this season.

Who knows, you might even see some players there...