Thoughts of a lifelong fan: We are not down yet so no reason to tear up your season ticket

Well, that was a crazy four minutes, wasn’t it? However, before I get to the game and the situation we find ourselves in, I must first of all mention the introduction of the latest t-shirts worn by the young ladies who serve in Redz.

They bore the phrase “Achieve the unachievable” and up until about 4.05pm yesterday I firmly believed we were going to do that. That was, of course, when Junior Quitirna expertly struck the penalty in the 49th minute which put us 1-0 up and, for three wonderful minutes, the Red Devils were staying up.

However, in the 52nd and 53rd minutes Leyton Orient took full advantage of a defensive error and a penalty to turn the game around and go two one up. No matter what was tried in substitutions and an increase in effort, that was how it remained until the O’s scored the third goal in added on time.

We are still just six points from safety, but our precarious position has us now looking over the precipice whilst having to hold on with our blood-stained fingertips to League 1 status.

Cambridge United and Shrewsbury are still below us, having lost at home to Charlton and drawn away at Lincoln respectively. The two places above us, however, have changed with Burton’s emphatic victory against Huddersfield taking them out of the bottom four at Bristol Rovers’ expense. The Gas lost at home to Exeter City and, having a worse goal difference than Burton Albion, now occupy 21st place six points above us and with a six-goal superior goal difference.

To make things even worse, Burton have five games left to play, one more than Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers.

Theoretically, and without the aid of a super brain, AI or a fortune teller, no club from 15th position down is mathematically safe, but realistically three relegation places, assuming the Shrews are doomed, are still to be avoided by six clubs. We would have to win all four of our games to endanger either Mansfield or Northampton, both being on 47 points, one less than the maximum we can achieve.

Whilst it would be highly amusing to see Mansfield (sorry Nigel) take one of the three places we all want to avoid, the four clubs who are in most jeopardy are the Brewers (42 pts from 41 played), the Gas (42 from 42), the Red Devils (36 from 42) and Cambridge United (35 from 42).

On Good Friday, we are away to a team who will having nothing to play for except pride, in Birmingham City, whilst the other three are also away, but to teams who still need points for varying reasons, Exeter City, Wrexham and Huddersfield.

I’m going for Brum to be overhung from celebrating their Championship, which they achieved yesterday (Saturday) without having to kick a ball, and which I hope both our team and fans will acknowledge in the right way, before securing a much needed three points by being the only team to have won at St. Andrews. I hope all who travel to the game have a safe and fruitful journey and that all who can’t make the trip can find a television to watch the game on.

We aren’t down yet, no reason to tear up your season ticket (not much of a gesture anyway, with only two games to play) and no reason to boo or demean the players no matter the result.

Of course, after the Holy weekend we will be either deep in despair or looking forward to the Cobblers at home and Shrewsbury away.

Keep the faith.